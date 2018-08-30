Ameren Missouri announced Thursday that it is donating $5 million over the next three years to help low-income customers pay their bills.
The money will help fund programs in place through the United Way, Heat Up St. Louis and Cool Down St. Louis programs.
In just the last four months, Cool Down St. Louis has received more than 78,000 inquiries from Missouri residents alone.
For more information on Cool Down/Heat Up St. Louis click here.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.