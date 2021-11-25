ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The first float in the Ameren Thanks for Giving parade has the downtown St. Louis streets.
The parade kicked off at 8:45 a.m. with dozens of floats, balloons, and marching bands. And of course, we will get an early visit from Santa!
It will begin at the intersection of Broadway and Market Street right by Kiener Plaza and will proceed west toward St. Louis Union Station, ending at 18th and Market.
If you're coming down to the parade, we suggest that you arrive early to find a spot. If you can't make it out, no problem, we'll be broadcasting it right here on KMOV at 8 a.m. with a special edition of Great Day.
