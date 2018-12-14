SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people are without power in South St. Louis Friday morning in the Tower Grove South area.
The reports of outages came out shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The Ameren outage map around shows 872 customers are out of power in the Tower Grove South area.
Visit Ameren's live outage map for updates.
News 4 will also keep you updated on the power outages.
