ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri’s Falcon Cam is back for its 10th year!
The camera is located on a nesting box at The Sioux Energy Center in St. Charles County, which has long been a favorite spot for Peregrine falcons, according to Ameren. The box helps to protect the eggs and newborn chicks.
“We’re thrilled to see that the fastest wildlife species on the planet is once again thriving in Missouri, after nearly disappearing in the 1960s,” said Sarah Kendrick, state ornithologist, Missouri Department of Conservation. “We know of 14 pairs of Peregrine falcons that are breeding in the state today, and 222 chicks have hatched in Missouri since 2013. This is a huge success for falcon conservation.”
The Falcon Cam is located at the nesting box and allows for those at home to get a live feed of the falcons incubating the eggs and then taking care of the chicks once they hatch. The feed is live from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until the chicks leave the nest, which usually occurs in late May.
Click here to view the Falcon Cam.
