Ameren Missouri warns customers of potential scams following new Smart Energy Plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren Missouri has warned customers of potential scams following their new upgrade to smart meters.
Ameren is in the process of a new Smart Energy Plan where they will be upgrading all electric meters to smart meters. The company said scammers are trying to take advantage of this new plan as they have seen an increase in reported scam calls. The calls ask customers for a deposit or payment ahead of the meter installation.
"We want to protect our customers from these scammers, especially when we deploy new programs such as upgraded meters," said Maria Gomez, security supervisor for Ameren. "If you are not sure the person you are speaking to on the phone is an Ameren Missouri representative, hang up and call us directly."
The company has advice for customers to stay safe. This includes confirming your account balance and notifying Ameren and the police about any suspicious activity. They also want customers to know no contact will be made demanding payment for any electric meter work.
Customers can find out when installers will be in their area by visiting the website.
