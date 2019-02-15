ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ameren Missouri announced plans to spend more than $6 billion over the next five years to create a stronger energy backbone.
This is the largest infrastructure upgrade in the company's history. The Smart Energy Plan includes more than 2,000 projects for the next five years.
Besides upgrading substations around the region, Ameren plans to spend $1 billion on wind energy.
"Building a smart grid for the future of energy in Missouri is foundational to our mission to power the quality of life for our customers and the communities we serve for generations to come," Michael Moehn, president of Ameren Missouri said.
Another highlights includes installing new meters that should give customers more control over energy costs.
Ameren will also install hundreds of what are called smart switches.
Another part of the plan calls for installing new electric poles made out of a composite material. This material is said to be more resistant to storm damage.
Ameren already started preparing for smarter energy grids in January, 2019. Read the full story here.
