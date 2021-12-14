Ameren Missouri to close Rush Island Energy Center several years early

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- The St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren Corp. said in a court filing that it will close a Missouri coal plant several years early, a move that follows a court order this summer requiring pollution controls that would potentially cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
The decision was announced Tuesday. In August, a federal appeals court upheld a ruling ordering Ameren to install pollution control equipment to control sulfur dioxide levels. Ameren maintains that air quality monitors near Rush Island meet federal and state standards.
Ameren had been planning to close Rush Island in 2039. The court filing doesn't give a specific closure date but says it will be before March 2024.
Marty Lyons, Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri, said in a statement, “The decision to accelerate the retirement of the Rush Island Energy Center comes after carefully considering our legal, operational, and regulatory alternatives, as well as the impact on customer costs and system reliability. We remain committed to reliable and affordable electric service for the benefit of our customers and communities, while reducing emissions and building on our longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship.”
