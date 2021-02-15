ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Unlike their counterparts in Kansas City, Ameren Missouri says it will not be instituting rolling temporary blackouts to conserve energy amid a cold snap.

The Southwest Power Pools in the Kansas City area said it would shutting off power for 20-30 minutes, with at least 2,000 customers impacted at a time, KCTV reports. Many other utilities are making similar moves across the country as freezing temperatures and winter storms are impacting much of the United States.

+2 Rolling power outages will appear across Kansas City for 20-30 minutes to conserve power Rolling power outages will appear throughout the region, with at least 2,000 customers impacted at a time for 20-30 minutes.

Ameren Missouri says it has no plans for such outages for its customers. Ameren Illinois has not said if it has any planned rolling blackouts. However, Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, which serves customers in Lincoln, Pike, St. Charles, and Warren Counties in Missouri is asking residents to reduce their electricity use.