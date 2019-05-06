ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri’s Falcon Cam has some new stars!
Situated in a nesting box more than 160 feet above the Sioux Energy Center, two Peregrine falcon chicks recently hatched.
“The chicks will begin to fly in about 42 days, but until then they are completely dependent on their parents,” said Jeff Meshach, deputy director, World Bird Sanctuary. “For the first 10 days the female falcon will remain with the chicks. Then the parents will take turns caring for the chicks and hunting for food. Viewers should prepare to see nature up close and at its wildest.”
The first egg was laid March 19, when the eighth Falcon Cam season kicked off. The Falcon Cam feed will continue until the chicks are able to leave the nest and survive on their own.
“Every year Falcon Cam generates a new wave of excitement – especially once the chicks arrive,” said Kevin Kersting, manager of technical services at Ameren Missouri. “Maintaining natural environments that help sustain native plants and species is a point of pride for us at Ameren Missouri, and we look forward to seeing the latest Peregrine brood."
Click here to view the Falcon Cam feed.
