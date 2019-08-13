ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Monday, Ameren Missouri announced their Lambert Community Solar Center is now operational and serving customers.
“Opening the Ameren Missouri Lambert Community Solar Center is one of many steps we are taking toward bringing renewable energy to our customers," said Michael Moehn, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “Expanding our popular Community Solar program by developing additional solar facilities gives even more of our customers the opportunity to benefit from renewable solar energy and moves Ameren Missouri closer to our goal of providing 100 megawatts of solar energy by 2027."
The Ameren Missouri Community Solar program allows eligible customers to participate in solar generation without installing or maintaining solar panels on their property. Through the program, customers can sign up to purchase 100-kilowatt-hour blocks of solar energy generated at Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar facility.
The new facility is located on land owned by St. Louis Lambert International Airport, just west of the airfield near Lindbergh and Missouri Bottom Road.
The program, which launched in the fall of 2018, was fully subscribed in 55 days and the wait list continues to grow, according to Ameren Missouri.
“The Ameren Missouri Lambert Community Solar Center was a pilot project, and we now know our customers want more renewable generation,” Moehn said. “As we look at developing additional facilities, we're excited about the future and supporting customers’ renewable energy goals.”
Ameren Missouri plans to release details about additional Community Solar facilities in the upcoming months. Current wait-listed customers interested in Community Solar will have the first option to participate in the expanded program.
