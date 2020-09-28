ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren Missouri said Monday it plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions in the next 30 years.
The announcement includes nearly $8 billion in renewable energy investments.
"The way forward is wind and solar energy because the cost of those have come down dramatically," said Martin Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. "So as we look ahead, we believe that we can reliably and affordably achieve 50% carbon reduction by 2030, 85% carbon reductions by 2040 and ultimately net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."
The company will accelerate plans and retire coal-fired power plants.
Their two largest coal plans will still run until the late 2030s and early 2040s.
