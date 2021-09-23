ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren Missouri held a grand opening Thursday for its new North Metro Operating Center.
The new facility, located at 4440 Union Blvd., is built for up to 70 Ameren Missouri employers and serves more than 135,000 customers. The $20.7 million center replaces and expands Ameren Missouri's Geraldine Operating Center.
“We had long outgrown the Geraldine Operating Center, but it was important to us that Ameren Missouri remain invested in North St. Louis,” said Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. “With the expanded footprint of the North Metro Operating Center, we can keep our crews close to the neighborhoods they are serving, so we can respond safely and quickly to issues as we work to keep energy reliable for our customers.”
The new center allows the company to store utility poles and supplies on-site. It also has a bigger truck area, which allows for future growth and can serve as a staging area in a large-scale outage situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.