ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With temperatures peaking near 100 degrees this week, Cool Down St. Louis kicked off the SOS a.k.a. “Save our Seniors Summer”.
On Wednesday, Ameren Missouri volunteers loaded 800 energy efficient window air conditioners donated by Ameren onto trucks for Cool Down St. Louis. Ameren also wrote a check for $165,000 to help the organization.
You can help by keeping an eye on any elderly or disabled neighbors during the summer heat. If you need help, you can fill out an application on the Cool Down St. Louis website. Those in need of immediate help can call the hotline at (314) 241-7668.
