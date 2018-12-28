ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri will launch a multi-phase project in the New Year that will impact downtown St. Louis.
Ameren Missouri officials said they will start preparing the area for a smarter energy grid starting Jan. 2, 2019. Part of their Smart Energy Plan includes upgrading 100,000 feet of underground infrastructure to improve power quality and energy reliability in downtown St. Louis.
The nearly $8 million project will last two years and set the stage for upgrades, including preparing the region for economic growth, according to Ameren Missouri.
The utility company said they are working with organizations in downtown St. Louis to keep those who live, work and visit the area informed about construction activities. They also said they’ve sent postcards to downtown businesses and residential customers regarding the project.
The first phase of the project will take place from January to April 2019 and include upgrades in the eastern portions of downtown, including:
- 4th & Spruce
- Broadway & Clark
- 4th & Walnut
- 4th & Market
- 4th & Olive
- Broadway & Olive
In an effort to ease high volume traffic, Ameren Missouri plans to reduce construction during the spring and summer months.
Ameren Missouri plans to release details regarding the future phases of construction as the project progresses.
