ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As temperatures begin to rise, Cool Down St. Louis got a big helping hand in trying to assist those who have trouble staying cool.
Wednesday, Ameren Missouri made a $500,000 gift to the organization to assist their work in providing air conditioners to those in need.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was in St Louis to kick off the summer relief program, which he says helps residents over a wide area.
"What I really like about the program is it affects 40 counties, from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau and all the way west to Columbia and Jefferson City."
Lt. Governor Kehoe pointed out the program is especially important this year because some of those who need the service may be confined to their home because of COVID-19.
