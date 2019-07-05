ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second time in less than a year, Ameren Missouri is telling its customers to expect a rate decrease.
Ameren has filed a rate decrease request with the Missouri Public Service Commission.
If the request is approved, Ameren customers would see a slight decrease on their monthly bill starting in May of 2020.
The last Ameren rate decrease happened in August of 2018.
