ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of linemen are working to restore power in Jefferson City Friday afternoon after an EF-3 tornado caused major damage to the State Capitol later Wednesday night.
Ameren Missouri said there are 230 linemen in Jefferson City from across the state. Many of those workers are from the St. Louis area.
About 70 others are 30 miles southwest of St. Louis in Eldon, Missouri, which was also hit.
They said they are hoping to have power back on for 70 percent of the affected customers in Jefferson City by Friday night.
Ameren workers have been working all day in the unseasonably warm weather, and are making it a priority to stay hydrated.
“Warming up and it hasn't been this warm yet so we're not really used to the heat,” Chip Webb with Ameren Missouri said. “Really talking to our guys in the field to make sure they take breaks stay hydrated. Plenty of fluids and make sure they keep an eye on each other.”
They are using drones to check the lines, which they said makes the process much faster.
One drone operator can check 30 poles in either direction from one location. In the past a lineman had to walk from pole to pole to check for damage.
As for the remaining customers in Jefferson City, said everyone should have power restored by late tomorrow afternoon.
All of Eldon, Missouri is expected to be fully stored by 10:00 p.m. Friday.
Ameren Missouri contributed $25,000 Friday afternoon to American Red Cross in support of Missouri residents impacted by the tornadoes.
You can also help tornado victims by making donations to the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS. You can also go to KMOV.com/jeffcity or make donations at Regions Banks.
