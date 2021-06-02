ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Fire Department is showing off its newest fire truck, all thanks to Ameren Missouri. The truck costs about $1 million dollars and it took 9 to 10 months to design and another to build. Ameren Missouri helped with the design and donated the truck to the fire department.

St. Louis City has two to three significant underground every year that can burn for hours, which can extensive damage and outages. The new truck puts those fires out in a matter of minutes by cooling everything down. It has a new fire suppression system which uses carbon dioxide to extinguish underground electrical fires.

The truck has already been used on two manhole fires and helped fight the recent chemical fire in Affton.

Chief Jenkerson says the city never would have gotten this truck without the donation from Ameren.