ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren is setting aside $500,000 to help Missouri families who need help paying off their energy bills.
The power company said the money is for moderate income households who may have never needed help before but do now because of the pandemic.
The money will be distributed through Ameren Missouri's COVID-19 Clean Slate Program.
To be eligible, customers must meet the following requirements:
- Have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due, or reconnecting an account.
- Pay 25% of their past-due balance.
- Prove loss of income or employment due to COVID-19.
- Household income up to 250% of the federal poverty level who do not qualify for LIHEAP.
Customers can visit the program's website for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.