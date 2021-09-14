ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri workers restoring power in Louisiana rescued a horse.
The utility company said a dehydrated and malnourished horse was found tied to a tree. Ameren workers notified a horse rescue facility, which transported the animal to a foster farm.
Ameren Missouri’s team then collected money to pay for veterinarian bills. The horse is now called Ameren and is expected to make a full recovery.
