Ameren Missouri Horse

Ameren Missouri crews in Louisiana helped to rescue an abandoned horse.  

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri workers restoring power in Louisiana rescued a horse.

The utility company said a dehydrated and malnourished horse was found tied to a tree. Ameren workers notified a horse rescue facility, which transported the animal to a foster farm.

Ameren Missouri’s team then collected money to pay for veterinarian bills. The horse is now called Ameren and is expected to make a full recovery.

