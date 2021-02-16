ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri is asking customers to conserve energy amid the cold snap.

The utility said they were notified by the regional electric grid operator, known as the Midcontinent Independent System Operators (MISO), that customers should conserve electrical power until further notice.

"Conserving energy will not only help others across the region, it will also help customers save money," said Mark Birk, senior vice president for customer and power operations for Ameren Missouri. "We appreciate our customers' support and understanding during these extremely cold temperatures."

Some ways to conserve energy immediately are:

Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

Turn your thermostat down at night while sleeping.

Unplug or turn off nonessential appliances.

Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and dryers.

On electric hot water heaters, reduce the temperature setting.

Monday, Ameren Missouri told News 4 they would not implement rolling blackouts to conserve energy. Southwest Power Pools in the Kansas City area, said it would shut off power for 20-30 minutes, with at least 2,000 customers impacted at a time, KCTV reported. Many other utilities are making similar moves across the country as freezing temperatures and winter storms are impacting much of the United States.

+2 Rolling power outages will appear across Kansas City for 20-30 minutes to conserve power Rolling power outages will appear throughout the region, with at least 2,000 customers impacted at a time for 20-30 minutes.

Ameren Illinois has not said if it has any planned rolling blackouts. However, Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, which serves customers in Lincoln, Pike, St. Charles, and Warren Counties in Missouri is asking residents to reduce their electricity use.