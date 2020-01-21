ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren issued a warning to its workers after two employees recently came under gunfire in two separate incidents in St. Louis.
In a memo to workers, the utility company said that in one incident, a worker was shot in the arm while someone tried to take her personal vehicle at a stop light.
In another incident, a worker was caught in crossfire while driving an Ameren Missouri truck. A bullet hit the vehicle. The worker wasn't injured.
In a statement sent to News 4, Ameren said they are "working closely with authorities to determine what happened and help identify suspects. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with both employees, who at time of these incidents were driving vehicles in our community ... We work with law enforcement officials throughout the st. Louis region to develop our safety and security practices, which are confidential."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.