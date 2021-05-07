SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ameren Missouri has partnered with St. Louis Habitat for Humanity for the first-ever of around seven neighborhood solar energy facilities.
The construction is happening in the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity's headquarters in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City, which is part of Ameren's neighborhood program.
Ameren wants to partner with organizations and use parking lots, roof tops and open land, which are perfect locations for solar panels. The panels are being installed at no cost to the housing organization, the energy from the facility goes onto the grid for all Ameren customers. It is all part of Ameren's plan to be net carbon zero by 2050.
