EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Illegal trash dumping has become a big problem in East St. Louis, according to long-time resident Katherine Giles.
"The last, I'd say five or six years, it's been horrible,” said Giles.
That’s why she was so excited to see crews clearing trash and overgrown brush from the alley behind her house in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive. She was so happy about the work they were doing, that she bought the crew lunch.
"It just made me feel good to see them out there doing it," said Giles.
As part of a pilot program, Ameren Illinois has partnered with The City of East St. Louis to clean the alleys that have power lines. The illegally dumped trash and overgrown brush makes it difficult for the utilities line crews to make repairs.
Ray Riddle, director of construction services, told News 4, "It's difficult to walk through, so it's a hazard. Can you imagine one of our crews going out at midnight, having to put the service back up?”
Riddle said obstructions in the right-of-way also slows down crews in their efforts to restore power after a storm. He said tree trimming crews regularly go through alleys to cut back branches from power lines, so the company had the idea to also clean the debris from alleyways at the same time.
“The essence is we're there, we're investing. Why not clean the right of way up? And that's the essence, partnership with the communities to give back," said Giles.
Giles said the company began the pilot project last November in Washington Park. Crews removed 200 dump-truck loads of debris in that community and expect to remove more from East St. Louis.
After contractors for Ameren scoop up the debris, trucks from the city are hauling it away to a landfill. The work is expected to take several more months.
