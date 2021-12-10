Ameren Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Amazon Illinois has activated their Emergency Operations Center.

After severe storms rolled through the area, Ameren Illinois notified News 4 they would be sending crews to assess damage in the region. The Emergency Operations Center will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communication.

Ameren Illinois urges customers to report downed power lines and stay away from them. Customers can call 800-755-5000 to report power outages, or click here to report it online. Real-time outage information can be found here.