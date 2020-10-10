ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you're looking to save money and control your thermostat from your phone, Ameren and Emerson are ready to help.
The companies are giving away 7,000 Sensi Smart thermostats. The devices are great for helping you keep your utilities on a tight budget.
“With many Missourians spending more time at home during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to make energy-efficient upgrades to reduce their electricity use,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business.
The energy-efficient device could save you nearly $200 a year on electric. You're able to use programmable features to heat and cool your home.
The Sensi thermostat giveaway is just one component of Ameren Missouri’s residential energy efficiency program. Recipients must enroll in the Peak Time Savings program.
Here are the requirements:
- Must be an Ameren Missouri residential electric customer.
- Must install and activate the thermostat by connecting it to the Sensi app within 60 days of ordering. Not installing or activating the thermostat could result in the $50 rebate being charged back to your account.
- Must connect your thermostat to in-home Wi-Fi.
- The smart thermostat must control a cooling system because it will be enrolled in Peak Time Savings.
- Participants in the smart thermostat rebate program since 2019 or those currently enrolled in the Peak Time Savings program are not eligible for this offer.
For more information, click here.
