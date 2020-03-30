ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In efforts to support residents and communities impacted by the coronavirus, Ameren has donated $500,000 to two response funds in Missouri and Illinois.
Ameren's charitable trust, AmerenCares, donated $250,000 each to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) and the United Way of Greater St. Louis.
All funds donated to ICRF will be distributed to local community foundations and non-profits to assist Illinois residents with emergency food, housing and shelter, medical services, and other basic needs.
"Many downstate Illinois families are struggling to meet even their most basic needs," said Richard J. Mark, president of Ameren Illinois. "This collaborative partnership will provide immediate and significant benefits to our customers.
The donation will help the United Way of Greater St. Louis scale-up their 2-1-1 program, which serves as an emergency relief line that guides calls to crisis and hardship agencies.
"All of us at Ameren Missouri are committed to supporting our customers across Missouri in this time of need, and for as long as it takes our communities to recover," Ameren Missouri President Marty Lyons.
For a complete list of programs and resources available, visit Ameren.com/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.