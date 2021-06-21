ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Weekend storms brought lots of lightning, thunder and power outages to the area.
At 5 a.m. Monday, around 9,000 Ameren outages were reported throughout the St. Louis area. St. Louis County reported the most outages per Ameren’s outage map with over 6,500 customers without power. Around noon, a few thousand customers remained without power throughout the area, with the outages concentrated in Chesterfield, Lemay and Webster Groves.
News 4’s Julia Avery spoke with a woman Sunday who was staying at the Drury Inn in St. Charles that lost power for over 12 hours.
“I have my two grandkids here and I'm afraid if I leave the room and try to come back in my pass key won't work, also the halls are very dark. I can only see the red exit signs and I don't want to take the kids out into that,” Lisa Chidester said.
Ameren told News 4 over the weekend they expect power to be restored to all customers at some point on Monday. The utility says they have had about 500 crew members out attempting to restore power.
Ameren advises all customers to sign up for alerts to receive the most updated information regarding power outages and restoration. Click here for alert signup, to report a problem and to view the most updated outage map.
