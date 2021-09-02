ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren crews hit the road Thursday headed to Louisiana, to heal restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after IDA struck on Sunday.
Crews out of St. Charles grabbed critical supplies with them and headed to New Orleans and surrounding communities. Home Depot workers packed a semi-truck with 28 generators, pallets of water, hundreds of tarps and personal protective equipment. The generators being the most critical for relief.
"They need water, they need energy, they need ability for folks to cover roofs," Colin Wellenkamp with the Missouri Rivers and Towns initiative said.
The initiative is a group of 101 mayors of cities along the Mississippi River with headquarters in St. Louis.
