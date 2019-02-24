ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Strong winds overnight have left 18,000 people in Missouri without power Sunday morning, according to Ameren.
More than 300 Ameren responders restored power to more than 16,000 customers by 4 p.m. Sunday. The wind gust exceeded 50 miles per hour during the Sunday morning hours.
The Ameren Missouri Emergency Operations Center was activates at 2:45 a.m.
Ameren said work will continue throughout Sunday night to restore the remaining power outages.
People are advised to stay away from downed power lines.
The number of customers without power was more than 15,000 in the bi-state area around 7 a.m.
Despite the wind advisory being over, the effects of what the wind blew away will last a while.
The strong winds caused damage on both sides of the river.
A large tree toppled onto the roof of a house on Shaftesbury Avenue in University City. The man who lives there is O.K. but the house is currently uninhabitable because of the severe damage to the roof.
Uprooted trees can be found in neighborhoods across the region.
If you see a downed power line, call 800-552-7583. You can also visit Ameren's power outage center to report power outages and to see the current outage map.
