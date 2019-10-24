ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday Ameren Missouri broke ground on a new state-of-the-art $20 million operating center in north St. Louis.
The company also says it plans to invest an estimated $193 million in infrastructure upgrades in the Archview Division, which includes north St. Louis and surrounding communities.
The center will be on Geraldine Avenue south of Interstate 70.
