ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amendment 2 became a part of the Missouri Constitution Thursday, which was passed by voters in last month’s midterm election.
Dan Viets, with the group that pushed Amendment two, says there is still quite a bit of work to before Missourian can legally possess medical marijuana in Missouri.
The state has until June to provide Missourians with applications for medical marijuana. As of today, these applications are still being created. There will likely be approvals until the summer.
In August, the state will begin taking applications for growers and dispensaries. The State Health Department said it anticipates medical marijuana becoming available for purchase as early as January 2020.
The main takeaway is while medical marijuana is now technically allowed in Missouri, there is no medical marijuana available for legal possession.
