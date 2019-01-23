SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An ambulance was taken for a joyride after it was left running outside a Sullivan fire station Tuesday.
Sullivan Police Lt. Patrick Johnson told News 4 a Missouri Baptist Hospital-Sullivan ambulance was found with its lights off and no one around it in a rural area on Gerth Road near Cartwright Road.
When police investigated, they determined the ambulance had been left running outside a fire station while the ambulance crew was inside. The crew was not aware the ambulance was missing until police notified them.
The ambulance was processed by police and placed back into service. According to Lt. Johnson, nothing from inside the ambulance was taken, leading him to conclude the thief was interested in taking a joyride.
The ambulance was found about 10 miles from where it was originally parked.
No other information has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.