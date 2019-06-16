NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An ambulance was struck by another vehicle in North St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The emergency vehicle was hit around 3 a.m. at MLK and Marcus.
Medic units were called to the scene, but police said no one was seriously hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.