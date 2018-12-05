ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An ambulance was stolen from Saint Louis University Hospital overnight.
Police said the ambulance was stolen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect was reportedly arrested following the theft at LaSalle Street and Missouri Avenue.
No other information about the ambulance theft or suspect have been released.
