Ambulance stolen from hospital parking lot in Creve Coeur; 1 in custody

CREVE COUER, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person is in custody after an ambulance was stolen early Monday morning, Creve Coeur police said.
Around 7 a.m., an ambulance was stolen from the Mercy Hospital parking lot. Police were able to take one person in custody as the vehicle stopped in the Whole Foods parking lot in Brentwood.
No other information has been released.
