JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The driver of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee crashed into an ambulance in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Pevely Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. when the driver of the Jeep traveled into the lane the ambulance was in and hit its side. The ambulance then went off the roadway, hit a guardrail and then hit the cable median barrier and overturned.
The ambulance was taking one patient to a hospital at the time. All three occupants of the ambulance suffered serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.