ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An ambulance was involved in a crash outside Barnes Jewish Hospital Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred near South Kingshighway Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue around 6 a.m. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw an ambulance that appeared to have crashed into a light pole.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
No other information has been released.
