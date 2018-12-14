ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - No injuries were reported after a St. Charles County ambulance was struck while responding to an emergency Friday night.
Paramedics working out of Station No. 13 in Cave Springs responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. While traveling east on Mexico Road, the ambulance was hit by a car traveling northbound on Muegge Road near Interstate 70.
The ambulance was struck towards the back of the unit.
Officials say the unit had lights and sirens on and the driver came to a stop, sounding horns before going through the intersection.
No patients were inside the ambulance during the crash.
“We’re thankful that tonight’s crash involving one of our units was not more serious, but the incident highlights the importance of continually being on the lookout for emergency vehicles,” said St. Charles County Ambulance District Director of Community Relations Kyle Gaines.
Another unit was dispatched to the initial call for assistance.
