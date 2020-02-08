NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An ambulance was hit by a car and ended up in the middle of shooting in the Carr Square neighborhood of north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Cass and 14th just after 3:15 p.m.
A pick-up truck that was being chased by an SUV hit the ambulance, police say. Someone inside the SUV fired shots at the pick-up truck.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.