ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An ambulance carrying a patient was hit by a wrong-way driver on westbound I-64 near Kingshighway early Sunday morning, a source told News 4.
The accident happened around 4:00 a.m. very close to Science Center. The drive hit an in-service ambulance that had a patient in the back.
A paramedic on the ambulance was injured. A source told News 4 the wrong-way driver was also injured and taken to a hospital.
Officers diverted westbound traffic off the highway onto Boyle.
Accident reconstruction crews and numerous emergency vehicles were on scene. All lanes reopened just after 6:00 a.m.
