CARTHAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing toddler was found safe.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert Tuesday morning for Brexlee Greenlee, 2. She was last seen with Chelsea Nicole Greenlee in the 1900 block off Main Street in Carthage, Missouri.
Police said the suspect was believed to be armed and threatened to harm the child.
Just over an hour after the alert was issued, police said they located the toddler safe. The suspect was then taken into custody.
Carthage is located about 270 miles southwest of St. Louis.
