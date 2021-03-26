ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert Friday night after a van was stolen in Alton, Illinois with a 3-month-old inside.
Officials with the Alton Police Department said the car was stolen from 735 Spring Street with the baby inside around 7:30 p.m. Ghyadi Jaber is 24 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. He is wearing a blue Puma onesie.
"Please, if you see my van, if you see my baby, just bring them home," the baby's mother Gena Wilson said. "Please bring them home. I'm so scared."
Wilson said the van was parked in the driveway. She and her friend went inside the house to use the bathroom when someone stole the van. Wilson said she's not sure if the person who took the van knew they baby was inside. "I just want my baby," Wilson said.
The car is a gold 2001 Chevy Venture with Illinois license plate CL84393. No other information was released.
