LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a newborn girl that went missing in Lebanon, Missouri, which is about 160 miles southwest of St. Louis down I-44.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said that a man named Mike, no last name available, and another man said they were going to take the newborn to the hospital for post natal care however they never made it to the hospital.
Mike is described as around 45-year-old with a light gray beard. The second man, whose name is not available, is bald. They are driving a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top.
No photos of the men or baby are available at this time.
If you see this Jeep or these men, call 911 or the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.
