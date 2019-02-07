FESTUS, MO - The Festus Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an abduction incident that occurred at 720 Delmar Ave., in Festus, MO at 10:00pm on February 6th, 2019.
Police say Carl Copeland, Jr., a white male, age 5 months disappeared. Police have not yet released a picture of the boy. They say he is 15 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of abduction.
Investigators say a Black 2014 Ford Focus bearing Missouri registration of SE9N0G, last seen leaving from the residence on Delmar, unknown direction of travel from there.
Officials say the possible suspect is believed to be Margaret T. Reuther, a white female, age 35, height of 5'2", weight of 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing unknown clothing.
Authorities say Reuther is the mother of the child. She left the residence after getting into argument with child’s father and was supposedly en route to a relative’s address at an unknown residence in Ellisville. Reuther made statements that she was going to harm the child and then herself. She has been diagnosed with a mental illness and is not taking her prescribed medication. She is believed to be in the St. Louis area.
Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Festus Police Department at 636-937-3646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.