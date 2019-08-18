CROWN POINT, IN (KMOV.com)--- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has activated an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. in Crown Point. Police believe Eddlemon is in extreme danger and they are looking for 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn in connection to the missing persons case.
Eddlemon is 5'1, weighs 97 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal and blue jeans with tears and shin high boots with a black lace choker.
Curry-Fishtorn, is 5'7, 158 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should contact local police.
