FARMINGTON, ILL. (KMOV.com) - An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon after a group of men stole a car with a infant inside at a gas station in Farmington, Illinois.
Police said 13-month-old Bentley Dutz was in the backseat of a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Illinois license plates AT70987 when three men stole the car at a Circle K gas station.
Details surrounding the carjacking or who was with the child are yet known.
Bentley has blond hair with blue eyes and was wearing a Bob the Builder yellow and white onesie with a blue hood.
Officials say James Jackson, 24, and two other men allegedly stole the car.
Jackson is 5'9, weighs 201 pounds and was wearing a black T-shirt and white jeans.
He was with black man wearing a yellow Reebok hooded sweatshirt and another man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information should contact local police.
