GLADSTONE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old who was taken from Clay County, Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert for Samyia D. Barr around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities report that De’Shawn Barr-Cotton, 25, assaulted the toddler’s mother and then abducted the girl from 7036 N. Olive in Gladstone around 9 a.m. Barr-Cotton allegedly had a gun at the time of the incident.
Barr-Cotton, who police said is the toddler’s father, was last seen driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.
