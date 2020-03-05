Andre Eaton Hill allegedly kidnapped his 6-month-old son in a trash bag Wednesday night in north St. Louis County. Police found the boy and we were there when he was reunited with his mother.

HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials said a 6-month-old boy was found safe after his father allegedly kidnapped him in a trash bag Wednesday night in Hillsdale. 

The Hillsdale Police Department said Andre Eaton Hill, 38, took the child in a 2012 black Toyota Camry from the 2100 block of Erick Avenue in Hillsdale. 

Police said the father does not live with the child or the child's mother. 

The child was found safe hours later. News 4 was there as the baby was reunited with his mother. 

Hill was taken into custody. 

Andre Eaton Hill mugshot 3/4/20

No other information was released. 

Hillsdale is in north St. Louis County right at the city limit. 

